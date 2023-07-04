France aim to make last four by taking inspiration from men's team

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - France's women's side will look to follow in the footsteps of the country's men's team having finally put their off-field dramas behind them when they start their World Cup campaign aiming for a semi-final spot in Australia and New Zealand.

Les Bleues have never got past the quarter-finals but under miracle-maker Herve Renard, who replaced Corinne Diacre after three top players indicated they would not play under the former coach, anything seems possible despite some key absences.

"It's a squad that needed to be regenerated," Renard said as they prepare for Group F games with Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.

"What comforts me is that people have been saying the same thing (we're underachievers) about men's football for a long time, and one day we managed to turn the tide and it's been a success ever since.

"We're waiting for that change in women's football and we hope it happens as soon as possible."

Renard, 54, has a reputation for working wonders, having taken Zambia's men's team to the African Nations title in 2012 before repeating the feat with Ivory Coast three years later.

He also guided Saudi Arabia to a shock 2-1 win against Argentina in the group stage of the men's World Cup last year.

He will have to make do without striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino, who are out with knee injuries.

"It's a huge loss for the French team. Delphine is a player who had a great season and plays an important role in the group," said Renard.

"It's up to us to find the extra solidarity to get something for those players who are absent. Sometimes you have to look for other resources to achieve great results."

Among those resources are Amandine Henry, who had not played for France in for two and half years amid a row with Diacre.

Wendie Renard is also back in the squad after quitting and citing mental health reasons as the conflict with Diacre over the coach's management raged on.

Renard called up 26 players for a preparation camp and will need to trim it down to 23 before July 10.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.