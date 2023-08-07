France favourites but Morocco eye another odds-defying result

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Panama v France - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 2, 2023 France players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - France will aim to halt debutants Morocco's fairytale run at the Women's World Cup when the teams meet in the last 16 in Adelaide on Tuesday while Jamaica and Colombia battle to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

There are 67 places separating fifth-ranked France from Morocco but coach Herve Renard warned his team not to take their opponents lightly after several shocks, with holders U.S. joining former champions Norway and Germany in crashing out.

Renard, who previously coached Morocco's men's team, will be up against fellow Frenchman Reynald Pedros, a former France international who has been in charge of Morocco since 2020.

"There will be just one French coach left in the quarter-finals," Renard said. "I hope it will be me."

Morocco, who were expected to make an early exit, were one of several surprise packages who qualified for the knockouts, bouncing back from a 6-0 hammering by Germany to beat South Korea and Colombia 1-0 and finish runners-up in Group H.

Pedros said he will have no qualms about eliminating France as Morocco, the first Arab nation at the tournament, look to make more history. The winners will face co-hosts Australia who knocked out Denmark to reach the last eight.

"I am French but my heart is with Morocco," Pedros said. "I will do everything for us to qualify for the quarter-finals."

Colombia, who upset Germany 2-1, topped Group H to reach the last 16 for a second time. They play Jamaica in Melbourne, with the winners facing England after they beat Nigeria on penalties.

Jamaica - who lost every game on their World Cup debut in 2019 - have yet to concede, having held France and Brazil to goalless draws. But they have also only scored once, a header by captain Allyson Swaby against Panama.

"I don't think it's a major concern to us," coach Lorne Donaldson said. "We have to try to score a goal to win this game because somebody will be knocked out, it's like a boxing match.

"Somebody will go down. We're going to be the ones standing when the game is over."

