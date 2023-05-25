France's Cascarino to miss World Cup after suffering ACL injury















May 25 (Reuters) - France's Delphine Cascarino will miss the World Cup after her club Olympique Lyonnais said on Thursday that she would be sidelined for "several months" after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

Cascarino, who has made 56 appearances for France, ruptured her right ACL in a league win over Paris St Germain on Sunday.

"(Cascarino) underwent tests in midweek, which ... revealed a partial rupture of the right anterior cruciate ligament," Lyon said in a statement. The French club added that the winger will need to undergo reconstructive surgery and will be out "for several months".

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to take part in the World Cup this summer with my team mates, whom I'll be supporting from here," Cascarino said on Instagram.

France, who are also without Marie-Antoinette Katoto, will be looking to win their maiden World Cup at this year's showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20.

They begin their campaign in Group F against Jamaica on July 23 before facing Brazil and Panama.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.