Frank De Boer appointed Al Jazira coach















June 5 (Reuters) - Al Jazira have named former Netherlands coach Frank de Boer as their new manager, the Emirati club said on Monday.

De Boer succeeds Marcel Keizer, whose contract expired. The former Ajax Amsterdam coach had been in charge of the Abu Dhabi club since 2019.

While Al Jazira did not specify the details, Dutch media reported that De Boer has signed a two-year contract starting on July 1.

It is 53-year-old De Boer's first appointment since he stepped down as Netherlands coach two years ago after Euro 2020 when they went out in the last 16 with a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

Al Jazira finished fifth in this season's top-tier UAE Pro League.

