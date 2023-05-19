Freiburg keep Champions League hopes alive with 2-0 win over Wolfsburg















BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Freiburg scored twice in four minutes in the second half through substitutes Christian Guenter and Nils Petersen to snatch a 2-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Friday and keep their hopes of a top four finish alive going into the final Bundesliga matchday.

Guenter's deflected shot put the hosts in the driving seat in the 71st minute, only a minute after coming on.

Crowd favourite Petersen, who had also come on in the 70th and will retire at the end of the season, struck in the 75th to lift Freiburg to 59 points in fifth place, level with fourth-placed Union Berlin, in action against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

But the hosts finished the game with 10 after a red card for Nicolas Hoefler in stoppage time.

RB Leipzig, who face leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday, are third on 60. The top four teams qualify for next season's Champions League group stage.

