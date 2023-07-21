Friendly match in England abandoned after hearse is driven onto pitch

July 21 (Reuters) - A pre-season friendly between English lower-division teams Dunston UTS and Gateshead FC had to be abandoned after masked men drove a funeral hearse onto the pitch on Friday.

According to a Gateshead supporter who spoke to BBC, posters were thrown out of the car's window in protest before "two people in ski masks" exited the hearse, got into a silver car, and drove off.

"Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after halftime, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee," Gateshead wrote on Twitter.

loading

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.