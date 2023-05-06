Genoa return to Serie A after one season out















May 6 (Reuters) - Genoa secured promotion to Serie A on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 win over Ascoli and Bari's 1-1 draw at Modena, a return to the top flight after one season away.

Genoa were relegated last year under German Alexander Blessin after finishing 19th in the standings.

U.S. owners 777 Partners sacked Blessin in December and replaced him with former Italian World Cup winner Alberto Gilardino.

Genoa moved to 70 points, eight clear of third-placed Bari and four behind leaders Frosinone, and can celebrate direct promotion to the top flight with two games remaining.

Their local rivals Sampdoria are bottom of Serie A and on the brink of relegation for the first time since 2011, 10 points away from the safety zone with five games left.

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.