Haaland sets Premier League season scoring record















MANCHESTER, England, May 3 (Reuters) - Manchester City's Erling Haaland broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season he struck his side's second goal against West Ham United on Wednesday to take his tally for the campaign to 35.

The Norwegian goal-machine's chipped finish from a Jack Grealish pass in the 70th minute took him past the record he had shared with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.