Haaland's father removed from Bernabeu seat after City equaliser















LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's father Alfie says he was escorted from his seat inside the Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday after apparently taunting Real Madrid fans following City's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final.

Videos on social media show Alfie, who used to play for Manchester City, cupping his ear to Real fans after Kevin de Bruyne's stunning equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Security guards are then seen ushering him from his seat.

"OK. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal," Haaland, whose son has scored 51 goals for city in his first season in England, said on Twitter. "Other than that we had to move because RM fans not happy with 1-1."

Vinicius Junior had given the hosts the lead in a pulsating first leg but De Bruyne's equally stunning strike means City are slight favourites to progress to the final in Istanbul.

The winners will play either Inter Milan or AC Milan.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar











