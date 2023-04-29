Ineos's bid values Manchester United at more than 5 billion pounds - The Times















April 29 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has outbid a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani in the battle to buy Manchester United (MANU.N), The Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Ineos is the only bidder to have valued the club higher than 5 billion pounds ($6.29 billion), the report added.

($1 = 0.7954 pounds)

