Ineos's bid values Manchester United at more than 5 billion pounds - The Times
April 29 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has outbid a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani in the battle to buy Manchester United (MANU.N), The Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Ineos is the only bidder to have valued the club higher than 5 billion pounds ($6.29 billion), the report added.
($1 = 0.7954 pounds)
