Injured Nani exits Melbourne Victory















MELBOURNE, May 31 (Reuters) - Former Portugal and Manchester United forward Nani has left Melbourne Victory after suffering a season-ending knee injury in January, the A-League club said on Wednesday.

Nani, who won four Premier League titles in England and the Champions League in 2008, joined Victory last July to much fanfare, with the club looking to launch a title challenge after finishing second in last year's regular season standings.

But the 36-year-old went goalless in 10 appearances and Victory failed to reach the playoffs.

It was the second successive campaign Nani failed to score a league goal after a barren stint with Italian club Venezia in 2021-22.

Nani was on a one-year contract at Victory with a clause for a second season if he played a certain number of games, local media said.

"Melbourne Victory can confirm that Luis Nani will depart the club after the completion of the 2022/23 ... season,” the club said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Nani for his contribution and wishes him the best for the future."

The A-League title will be decided in the 'Grand Final' match in Sydney on Saturday between Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford











