Inter sign Colombia winger Cuadrado on one-year deal

July 19 (Reuters) - Inter Milan have signed Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado on a one-year deal, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old arrives in Milan after an eight-year spell at Juventus, which ended at the end of June when his contract expired.

"Technique, versatility and reliability: Juan is ready for a new, Nerazzurri, adventure," Inter said in a statement.

Cuadrado initially joined Juventus on loan from Chelsea in 2015, signing a contract for a permanent move two years later.

He helped Juve to five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two Super Cups. During his time in England he won the Premier League and the League Cup.

Cuadrado provided the highest number of assists in the 2020-21 Champions League as well as at the 2014 World Cup.

He made 115 appearances for his country, with only goalkeeper David Ospina (127) ahead of him.

