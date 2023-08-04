Ireland midfielder McClean joins Wrexham

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - June 19, 2023 Republic of Ireland's James McClean takes a corner kick REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ireland midfielder James McClean has joined Wrexham from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, the League Two club said on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who recently earned his 100th cap for the national team during the European qualifiers, signed a one-season contract with the option for an extension.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, gained worldwide recognition last season when the Welsh club secured a return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. They begin their League Two campaign at home against MK Dons on Saturday.

