Ireland midfielder McClean joins Wrexham

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ireland midfielder James McClean has joined Wrexham from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, the League Two club said on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who recently earned his 100th cap for the national team during the European qualifiers, signed a one-season contract with the option for an extension.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, gained worldwide recognition last season when the Welsh club secured a return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. They begin their League Two campaign at home against MK Dons on Saturday.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk

