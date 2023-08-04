Ireland midfielder McClean joins Wrexham
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ireland midfielder James McClean has joined Wrexham from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, the League Two club said on Friday.
The 34-year-old, who recently earned his 100th cap for the national team during the European qualifiers, signed a one-season contract with the option for an extension.
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, gained worldwide recognition last season when the Welsh club secured a return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. They begin their League Two campaign at home against MK Dons on Saturday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- SoccerPSV Eindhoven win Dutch Super Cup
New signing Noa Lang swept home the ball at the end of a flowing attack to hand PSV Eindhoven a 1-0 win over Eredivisie champions Feyenoord in Friday’s Dutch Super Cup.
- SoccerWomen’s World Cup 2023 betting odds: Which team is favourite to win?
Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand: