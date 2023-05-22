Italy's soccer prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points - sources
MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Italy's soccer prosecutor has asked for Juventus (JUVE.MI) to be docked 11 points in the current Serie A season in a new hearing around the club's transfer dealings case, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
The prosecutor's request came after a 15 point penalty against the club decided in January was scrapped by Italy's top sports body, which ordered soccer authorities to hold a new hearing.
Milan-listed shares in Juventus fell as much as 4.9% after the news of the potential punishment broke, and were down 4.5% by 0935 GMT.
The soccer court's verdict is expected later on Monday.
With three games left to play this season, including one on Monday evening, Juventus are second in Serie A with 69 points, behind this season's champions Napoli.
The deduction would push Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer team, out of the qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions.
