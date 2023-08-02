Jamaica goalkeeper Spencer tells federation: 'Show us the money'

MELBOURNE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jamaica goalkeeper Becky Spencer said she hoped the nation's soccer federation would reward the team properly after the Reggae Girlz broke through to the knockout phase for the first time in just their second World Cup.

The Jamaican players have been in dispute with the Jamaican FA over pay and conditions, and complained about insufficient preparations in the leadup to the global showpiece.

For all that, the team has outdone themselves, and their 0-0 draw to eliminate Brazil on Wednesday was their third clean sheet.

They reached the last 16 finishing second in Group F, having also held heavyweights France 0-0 while beating Panama 1-0.

"Obviously we fight a battle constantly for us as players," said Spencer, who was given the player-of-the-match award against Brazil.

"We put (the dispute) to bed for the tournament (but) the better we do the more pressure it creates.

"We hope they’re looking at us and do what they should be doing."

Jamaica have come a long way since their first World Cup in France four years ago where they were well beaten in all their group matches, including a 3-0 opening loss to Brazil.

On Wednesday, Brazil were culpable for blowing some early chances but the Jamaicans were well organised in the second half and kept their heads to repel eight shots on goal.

Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson rolled on the field in celebration and the Reggae Girlz stayed out there singing and dancing long after the final whistle.

Some were heard chanting: "We told you!" -- which Spencer said was a message to those who had doubted they would perform given all their off-field strife.

"There's a real family-oriented feeling in our group and we stick together," said Spencer.

"We're just showing that we're catching up with other teams and we’re showing what can be done.

"We're showing the young kids and players out in Jamaica what can be achieved."

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Radnedge

