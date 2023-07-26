Japan down Costa Rica to put one foot in last 16

[1/5] Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group C- Japan v Costa Rica - Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand - July 26, 2023 Japan's Aoba Fujino celebrates scoring their second goal with Yui Hasegawa and teammates REUTERS/Molly Darlington

DUNEDIN, New Zealand, July 26 (Reuters) - Two goals in two first-half minutes gave Japan a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Dunedin Stadium on Wednesday to all but secure the 2011 champions a spot in the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup.

The Nadeshiko reprised the effervescent passing game of their opening 5-0 win over Zambia and will progress to the last 16 for the fourth straight World Cup if Spain, as expected, beat the African side in Wednesday's later Group C game in Auckland.

Playing through Mina Tanaka in an advanced midfield role rather than playmaker Yui Hasegawa as they had against Zambia, Japan were already well in the ascendant before the double blow that knocked the stuffing out of the Central Americans.

Left winger Hikaru Naomoto struck first in the 25th minute, pouncing on a slip from Maria Paula Coto and storming into the area before stroking the ball into the net past the dive of goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

Two minutes later, teenager Aoba Fujino turned a defender on the right wing, ran directly at goal and beat Solera at her near post from a tight angle.

Costa Rica, who were beaten 3-0 by Spain in their opener, were barely able to land a blow on their opponents and it looked from then on only a matter of many goals Japan would rack up.

Despite having 25 attempts on goal, however, Japan were unable to add to their tally - a shortcoming that might concern coach Futoshi Ikeda with tougher challenges lying ahead.

Japan face Spain in Wellington on Monday in a match that will almost certainly decide which of the two sides top the group, while Costa Rica will play Zambia in Hamilton at the same time as both sides continue to seek their first World Cup win.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney

