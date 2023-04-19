Juventus stadium ban for Lukaku abuse overturned















April 19 (Reuters) - Juventus's stadium will be fully open for Sunday's Serie A match against Napoli after the club successfully appealed an order to close the Tribuna Sud section as punishment for their fans racially abusing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday that all areas of the Allianz Stadium would be open after the sanction originally imposed by the sports judge had been annulled.

Juventus were hit with the partial stadium closure after racist chants aimed at Lukaku were heard during their 1-1 first leg draw against Inter in the Coppa Italia.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that Juve banned two fans from their stadium after video footage of the incident went viral.

Juve are seventh in the table after being hit by a 15-point deduction earlier this season following an investigation into the club's transfer dealings.

The club have appealed against the sanction and a decision is expected shortly.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis











