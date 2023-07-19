Kerr proud to bring the World Cup experience home to Australia

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - After four years of preparation, Australia kick off their home World Cup on Thursday in front of a record crowd at Stadium Australia - and the significance of the moment was not lost on captain Sam Kerr and coach Tony Gustavsson ahead of the game.

"We spoke about that, Sam and me, coming up here. It felt a bit unreal," Gustavsson said at a press conference on Wednesday. "It's actually happening. All the prep work that we've done for years, all the days of hard work, and now it's finally coming together in 24 hours."

Tenth-ranked Australia, who open their campaign against debutants Ireland, are considered the best Matildas team ever assembled and are among the favourites after a string of strong recent results.

Kerr pointed to their versatility and ability to play different roles as a reason they have won nine of their last 10 matches, including a 1-0 win over France in a friendly last Friday and a 2-0 win over England in April that ended the Lionesses' 30-game unbeaten streak.

A record crowd of around 83,000 is expected for Thursday's opening game of the World Cup, the most significant sporting event Australia has hosted since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The 29-year-old Kerr, who made her debut for Australia at 15 and is taking part in her fourth World Cup, said rather than feeling the weight of pressure, they are embracing the support.

"I mean, Aussies love their sport, don't they?" the Chelsea forward said. "But to be at home and get the feel for it, walk down the streets and see people that are excited or flying around the country to watch us, it's nice to be able to feel the love, but also we're really proud to bring this World Cup home and let Australia experience what we do all around the world.

"It's something that we're trying to take in our stride, every time we play at home we play really well, so hopefully that's how this one goes too."

While there were injury concerns around midfielder Tameka Yallop after last week's win over France, Gustavsson did not disclose any information about the fitness of his team. Yallop injured her knee shortly after coming off the bench.

He also declined to answer a less serious inquiry, about Kerr's iconic backflip. Would he be concerned if she pulled out her trademark somersault goal celebration in a World Cup game?

"No comment," Gustavsson said with a grin.

Kerr jokingly said there would be "no discussion" with her coach on the backflip.

"I think I've always said whenever I do a backflip it's not planned," Kerr said. "But it's just a bit of fun. It's about entertainment and having fun and showing what football is about and maybe it might (happen), maybe it won't, but it will be safe, I promise you."

Australia plays Nigeria on July 27 and then Olympic champions Canada on July 31.

Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Christian Radnedge

