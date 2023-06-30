Kluivert named manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor
June 30 (Reuters) - Former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert has been appointed manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor on a two-year contract, the Super Lig club announced on Friday.
Kluivert, 46, has coached Curacao and was part of the Netherlands coaching staff under Louis van Gaal from 2012-2014.
He enjoyed success in his playing career, winning the Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam in 1995 and LaLiga with Barcelona in 1999. He hung up his boots in 2008.
Adana finished fourth in the top tier last season.
