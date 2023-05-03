Lazio beat Sassuolo to reclaim second spot in Serie A

[1/3] Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v U.S. Sassuolo - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 3, 2023 Lazio's Felipe Anderson in action REUTERS/Alberto Lingria















ROME, May 3 (Reuters) - Goals by striker Felipe Anderson and midfielder Toma Basic earned Lazio a 2-0 home win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, sending Maurizio Sarri's side back to second place and delaying runaway leaders Napoli's title celebrations.

Lazio were under pressure following Juventus' 2-1 victory over Lecce earlier but are back above them with a one-point lead on 64. A draw or a loss against Sassuolo would have given Napoli an unassailable lead before their match at Udinese on Thursday.

There was confusion after eight minutes when Ciro Immobile was first awarded a goal after a lengthy VAR check, only for it to be disallowed moments later.

However, there was no doubt after 14 minutes when Marcos Antonio scooped the ball over the top and Anderson finished well past goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

At the end of the first half, Davide Frattesi hit the crossbar from a tight angle, denying Sassuolo an equaliser.

The result was put beyond doubt by substitute Basic when he tapped home a cross two minutes into stoppage time.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge











