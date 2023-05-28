Leicester and Leeds relegated from Premier League, Everton safe
May 28 (Reuters) - Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League in a dramatic finale as Everton survived on Sunday.
Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 which was enough to keep the Merseysiders up despite a 2-1 win for Leicester over West Ham United. Leeds lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
