Leverkusen's injured Andrich, Kossounou doubtful for Stuttgart - Alonso















ROME, May 12 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich and Odilon Kossounou are doubtful for Sunday's Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart after picking up injuries in their 1-0 Europa League semi-final first leg loss at AS Roma on Thursday, coach Xabi Alonso said.

Andrich was taken off with what could be a broken bone in his foot while his team mate picked up a muscle injury.

"On their injuries we will have to wait and see," Alonso told an online press conference from Rome, with the two players set to undergo checks at home.

"When we have the results there will be more clarity. For Rob there is a chance it is a serious injury," he said.

"We will be happy if it is not but there is this concern. It's the left foot and we have to see if it is broken or just discomfort. The concern is exactly that (it could be broken)."

The Spaniard said Kossounou had likely torn muscle fibre.

Leverkusen will have little time to recover before next week's return leg against Roma, with VfB Stuttgart awaiting in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Alonso's team were on a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions until last week's league loss to Cologne and they are battling to hold on to sixth place in the Bundesliga, which will secure a spot in next season's Europa League.

Leverkusen are on 48 points with three games left to play. VfL Wolfsburg are in seventh on 46 while Mainz 05 are on 45 in eighth spot.

Stuttgart, in 16th, are in the relegation playoff spot, level on points with 17th-placed VfL Bochum.

"There is still everything to fight for against Roma but our focus now is on Sunday and Stuttgart," Alonso said.

"It is a very important game for us and for Stuttgart. We have to recover quickly. We need a good game. We want to hold on to sixth place."

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis











