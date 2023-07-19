Ligue 1 side Lorient sign Benjamin Mendy after rape acquittal

July 19 (Reuters) - Former Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has signed for Ligue 1 side Lorient on a two-year deal days after being acquitted of rape.

The 29-year-old France international was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court on Friday.

In January, Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested. City released him when his contract expired last month.

Lorient said in a statement that Mendy had passed a medical, would wear the number five shirt and make his first appearance at the club's training ground later on Wednesday.

Mendy became the Premier League's most expensive defender when he joined City from Monaco for 52 million pounds ($67.28 million) in 2017.

He won three league titles with City and was a member of France's 2018 World Cup winning squad, without playing in the final.

Lorient finished 10th in the league last season.

U.S. businessman Bill Foley, who owns Premier League Bournemouth, has a significant stake in the Brittany-based club. The two sides are due to play a friendly in England on Aug. 5.

($1 = 0.7729 pounds)

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge

