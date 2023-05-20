Factbox: List of English league champions
May 20(Reuters) - Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won their fifth Premier League title in six years on Saturday.
Following is the list of English champions and runners-up since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two:
FIRST DIVISION
PREMIER LEAGUE
Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have
won the title:
20 - Manchester United
19 - Liverpool
13 - Arsenal
9 - Everton, Manchester City
7 - Aston Villa
6 - Chelsea, Sunderland
4 - Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United
3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton
Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers
2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham
Hotspur, Derby County
1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham
Forest, Ipswich Town, Leicester City
