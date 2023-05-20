Factbox: List of English league champions















May 20(Reuters) - Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won their fifth Premier League title in six years on Saturday.

Following is the list of English champions and runners-up since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two:

FIRST DIVISION

PREMIER LEAGUE

Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have

won the title:

20 - Manchester United

19 - Liverpool

13 - Arsenal

9 - Everton, Manchester City

7 - Aston Villa

6 - Chelsea, Sunderland

4 - Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United

3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton

Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers

2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham

Hotspur, Derby County

1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham

Forest, Ipswich Town, Leicester City

Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru











