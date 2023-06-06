Ludogorets eye 12th straight Bulgarian title after CSKA slip















SOFIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Ludogorets will lift a 12th straight Bulgarian league title if they win at Cherno More Varna on Wednesday after the run looked set to end only for CSKA Sofia to seemingly, and agonisingly, blow their chance of ending the stranglehold last Saturday.

CSKA Sofia looked well placed to lift their first title since 2008 going into a home game against CSKA 1948, who were founded seven years ago after a dispute at one of the most popular clubs in the Balkan country.

It was level at 1-1 in a febrile atmosphere when the hosts got a penalty for handball following a VAR intervention in the 12th minute of added time. However, captain Ivan Turitsov, one of the few Bulgarians in the squad, missed the target.

Ludogorets took immediate advantage, going top of the table after coming from behind for a 3-2 win over a Levski Sofia team who rested several regulars and brought in juniors.

That left Ludogorets top on 82 points, with CSKA Sofia on 81, with CSKA 1948 a distant third on 63, to set up a potentially dramatic final day, not for the first time.

Ten years ago Ludogorets, led by coach Ivaylo Petev, won their second consecutive title on the final day after rivals Levski Sofia were held at home after a bizarre incident when Levski defender Dimitar Vezalov put the ball into his own net from seven metres with no opposition player anywhere near him.

Ludogorets, who replaced Slovenian coach Ante Simundza with a second spell for Petev in March, next travel to Cherno More, whose coach Ilian Iliev has repeatedly criticised Bulgarian referees for favouring the leaders from Razgrad.

At the same time, CSKA Sofia meet Levski in the Eternal derby, as matches between the two most popular clubs in the Black Sea state are known.

They have to win as a draw combined with a Ludogorets defeat would leave both sides on 82 points and give the reigning champions another title on the head-to-head record.

Ludogorets and CSKA Sofia are each owned by two of the richest men in Bulgaria with fans regularly hurling insults at each other. CSKA even use their official website to humiliate the opponents with statements and controversial declarations.

Ludogorets are seeking to become the fifth European team to claim at least 12 straight titles after Latvia's Skonto Riga, Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps (both 14), Norway's Rosenborg and BATE Borisov of Belarus (both 13).

Bayern Munich won their 11th successive Bundesliga title last month - a record for the big five leagues.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris











