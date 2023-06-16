Man City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on Aug. 6
June 16 (Reuters) - Treble winners Manchester City will kick off their 2023-24 season against Arsenal on Aug. 6 in the Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday.
With City winning both the league and FA Cup, league runners-up Arsenal will play the English champions as the game returns to Wembley. Arsenal finished five points behind City in the league.
Last year's game between City and Liverpool was played at Leicester City's King Power Stadium as the women's European Championship final was scheduled over the same weekend at Wembley.
The new Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 11 with City taking on newly-promoted Burnley.
