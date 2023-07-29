Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta, media report
July 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year contract with the option of an extra season, British media said on Saturday.
The 20-year-old will move to Old Trafford in a deal worth 72 million pounds ($92.52 million) and will be United's sixth most expensive signing ever, the reports added.
Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 Serie A season and scored nine league goals in a breakout campaign.
He becomes United's third signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of Chelsea's Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.
United finished third last season, securing a spot in the Champions League. They also won the League Cup in February.
($1 = 0.7782 pounds)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- SoccerTwente tell their fans not to wear red in Stockholm after clashes in first leg
FC Twente have told their fans not to wear red clothing or anything featuring the club logo during their trip to Stockholm for the second leg of their Europa Conference League game against Hammarby on Thursday, Dutch broadcaster NOS said on Saturday.
- SoccerMali striker Toure moves to Atalanta from Almeria
Atalanta have signed 21-year-old Mali forward El Bilal Toure from Spanish side Almeria, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.