Manchester City's Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season















June 11 (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League's Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final.

Rodri appeared in all but one of City's Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award.

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League's Young Player of the Season, capping a remarkable campaign for the 22-year-old Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia won the league title with Napoli and also claimed Serie A's Player of the Season award earlier this month.

Team of the season:

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Man City), Ruben Dias (Man City), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Federico Dimarco (Inter)

Midfielders: John Stones (Man City), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Rodri (Man City)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis











