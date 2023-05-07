Manchester United beat Spurs to stay top of WSL

[1/3] Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - May 7, 2023 Manchester United's Martha Thomas in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Kerys Harrop Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff















MANCHESTER, England, May 7 (Reuters) - Manchester United edged closer to securing their first Women's Super League title with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to stay on top of the standings, though third-placed Chelsea remain in hot pursuit as they have three games in hand.

With two matches of their 22-game season left to play, the Red Devils have 50 points, seven more than reigning champions Chelsea, who face Everton later on Sunday.

Manchester City are second on 44 points, while Arsenal remain fourth on 41 after a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

United dominated from the kick-off but it took until the 32nd minute for Leah Galton to open the scoring, pouncing on a poor back-pass from Amy Turner and slotting the ball home.

Alessia Russo added the second three minutes later with a close-range volley and Nikita Parris wrapped up the three points in the 53rd minute, hooking the ball home after the Spurs defence failed to deal with a Galton cross.

United's next game is the Women's FA Cup final against Chelsea at a sold-out Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar











