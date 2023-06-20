Mane scores a brace as Senegal shock Brazil 4-2

June 20 (Reuters) - Sadio Mane scored twice to help Senegal fight back and shock Brazil 4-2 in a friendly in Lisbon on Tuesday, the five-times world champions' third loss in their last four matches.

It was the first time Brazil had lost by two goals since they were beaten 2-0 by Chile in 2015, while they had not conceded four or more in a match since they were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.

Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil the lead early in the first half and they thought they had won a penalty when Vinicius Jr was fouled inside the box, but the referee's decision was overturned following a VAR review for an offside in the buildup.

Senegal made the most of their first chance when the Brazil defence failed to clear a cross into the box and Habib Diallo smashed the ball into the net with a powerful volley in the 22nd minute.

The goal gave Senegal confidence and they scored twice in three minutes after the break, with defender Marquinhos inadvertently deflecting an Ismaiia Sarr header into his own goal before Mane curled a brilliant strike from just inside the box into the far top corner.

Marquinhos made amends for his earlier mistake by scoring Brazil's second from a loose ball inside the box, but Senegal kept their cool and extended their lead when Mane scored from the penalty spot after Nicolas Jackson was fouled inside the box by Brazil goalkeeper Ederson.

It was another blow for Brazil, who have Under-20 manager Ramon Menezes acting as a caretaker coach.

The Brazilian FA (CBF) are still pursuing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to be their new coach. The role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite following their World Cup quarter-final exit in December.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis















