Marseille appoint Marcelino as manager to replace Tudor

June 23 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille have appointed former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor who left after one season, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The 57-year-old Spanish coach comes with trophy-winning pedigree having led Valencia to the Copa del Rey title in 2018-19 and guided Athletic Bilbao to the Spanish Super Cup -- their first trophy in 37 years -- in 2021.

"Marcelino's arrival is in line with our desire to give continuity to the club's project. Our many discussions have shown a shared determination and understanding," Marseille's general manager of football Javier Ribalta said in a statement.

"His expertise and personality match the demands of the top level. His experience will also be a considerable asset in reinforcing the work undertaken last season."

Marseille will be Marcelino's first job outside Spain, having also coached Sevilla and Villarreal in a career spanning 27 years.

Former Croatia international Tudor signed a two-year contract in 2022 but left the French club earlier this month "for private and professional reasons" after leading them to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris















