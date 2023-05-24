Martinez double as Inter retain Coppa Italia crown

[1/5] Coppa Italia - Final - Fiorentina v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 24, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo















ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - Striker Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan fought back to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and win their secured consecutive Coppa Italia title at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Fiorentina took the lead after three minutes when Jonathan Ikone sent in a cross that found Nico Gonzales unmarked at the back post and he drilled the ball into the net.

Argentine Martinez equalised with a shot from a tight angle in the 29th minute and followed up with a close-range volley high into the net eight minutes later.

Fiorentina rarely threatened to level and Inter comfortably hung on to secure their ninth Coppa Italia title ahead of next month's Champions League final against Manchester City.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond











