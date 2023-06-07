Messi confirms he plans to play for MLS's Inter Miami

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Clermont - Parc de Princes, Paris, France - June 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

June 7 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi intends to join Major Soccer League side Inter Miami as a free agent, the Argentina forward said on Wednesday after he opted not to renew his contract with French side Paris St Germain.

"I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100%," Messi said.

"I'm still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead."

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Toby Davis

