Messi confirms he plans to play for MLS's Inter Miami















June 7 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi intends to join Major Soccer League side Inter Miami as a free agent, the Argentina forward said on Wednesday after he opted not to renew his contract with French side Paris St Germain.

"I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100%," Messi said.

"I'm still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead."

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Toby Davis











