Midfielder Aouar signs for Roma















June 11 (Reuters) - Midfielder Houssem Aouar has signed for AS Roma, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The Algeria international has signed a five-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side, arriving on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

"I think it's the right project for me, with a big team, quality players and a unique fanbase. I'm now a Giallorossi (nickname for Roma) player, and I'm ready to go," he said in a statement.

The 24-year-old played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance in March to Algeria, where his parents were born.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson











