Milan seal top four finish with 1-0 win at Juventus
TURIN, May 28 (Reuters) - AC Milan secured a place in the Champions League next season with a 1-0 victory at Juventus as a goal from Olivier Giroud ensured a top-four finish in Serie A on Sunday.
Fourth-placed Milan on 67 points hold a six-point advantage over fifth-placed Atalanta heading into the final round of matches, while Juventus sit seventh with 59.
Milan took the lead five minutes before the break when Giroud steered home a header inside the box.
As a tired-looking Juventus side failed to find an equaliser the match fizzled out accompanied by boos from the home fans.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.