Milan send Verona into relegation playoff with Spezia















MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Hellas Verona will face Spezia in a Serie A relegation playoff after losing 3-1 at fourth-placed AC Milan on Sunday as Rafael Leao's double and an Olivier Giroud penalty secured the points.

Verona and Spezia, who lost 2-1 at AS Roma, finished the season with 31 points and now face a playoff, which has been introduced this season, to decide who stays up.

Giroud put the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time, after Cyril Ngonge brought down Brahim Diaz, before the visitors equalised in the 72nd through Davide Faraoni.

Leao capped off the season in style after two goals in quick succession starting with a long-range strike in the 85th minute before wrapping up the win two minutes into stoppage time.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.