Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia

Aug 4 (Reuters) - AC Milan have signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from LaLiga side Valencia on a five-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Financial details were not revealed, but Italian media reported that Milan paid a package fee worth 20 million euros ($22.07 million) for the 20-year-old who will wear the number 80 on his jersey.

Arsenal academy product Musah joined Valencia's reserve team in 2019 before making his senior debut a year later. He made 108 appearances in all competitions with the Spanish outfit.

The United States international has been capped 24 times and helped his country win a second successive CONCACAF Nations League title in June.

Musah becomes the eighth signing for Milan, who have spent around 100 million euros in this transfer window.

($1 = 0.9064 euros)

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City and Tommy Lund in Gdansk

