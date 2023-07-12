Milan's Loftus-Cheek says ready to be a leader

July 12 (Reuters) - Ruben Loftus-Cheek said he is ready to play a leadership role at AC Milan after the midfielder's move from his boyhood club Chelsea.

The 27-year-old England international moved to the 'Rossoneri' after spending 19 years at Stamford Bridge, where he won the Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

Loftus-Cheek made over 155 appearances and scored 13 goals during that time before signing a four-year deal with Milan.

"I understand the weight of the (Milan) shirt and my responsibility coming into this club," Ruben Loftus-Cheek told reporters.

"I've had a lot of experience in football, and I can use that ... I feel ready and good physically to produce performances for the team, and I'm ready to be a leader.

"I was happy playing for my boyhood club, but I didn't feel really content with how much I was contributing to the team. I feel like I have more to give.

"So, I thought it was a good time to make a fresh start."

Loftus-Cheek looks set to be reunited with former Chelsea team mate Christian Pulisic at Milan and he said the American would be a "great addition".

Milan will kick off their preparation for the new season in the United States where they will play friendly matches against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

