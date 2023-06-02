Moutinho and Costa to leave Wolves, Traore in talks to stay















June 3 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho and striker Diego Costa are leaving at the end of their contracts, while winger Adama Traore is in talks over a new deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Wolves finished 13th this season after a turbulent campaign that saw Julien Lopetegui take charge in early November.

The 36-year-old Moutinho joined Wolves from Monaco in 2018 and the Portugal international has made over 200 appearances for the Midlands club.

"Our success over the last four or five years, he’s been instrumental in. So, he now departs with nothing but thanks from the football club," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Costa signed in September amid an injury crisis and scored one goal in 25 games.

Traore made his 194th appearance in the final game of the season at Arsenal at the end of the five-year contract he signed on joining from Middlesbrough in the same year as Moutinho.

However, the 27-year-old Spain international could still be part of Lopetegui's plans next season.

"Adama is a player we’d like to keep, and we’re still talking to him. He’s now out of contract, but it doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity to still come to an agreement, so conversations will be ongoing," Hobbs said.

