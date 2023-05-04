Napoli clinch first Serie A title in 33 years after Udinese draw
UDINE, Italy, May 4 (Reuters) - Napoli won their third Serie A title, and their first in 33 years, on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at Udinese gave the Naples side an unassailable lead in the standings.
Napoli's triumph ended the city's long wait for the Scudetto since Argentine great Diego Maradona led them to two championships in 1986-87 and 1989-90.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.