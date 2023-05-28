Newcastle earn point at struggling Chelsea















LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Anthony Gordon's first goal for Champions League-bound Newcastle United earned them a final Premier League point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday to ensure the home side's chaotic season ended with a whimper.

It took only nine minutes for Gordon to strike, poking home a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin with the Chelsea defence in disarray.

Chelsea, whose 12-place finish is their worst since 1994, levelled in the 27th minute when Kieran Trippier became entangled in Raheem Sterling's awkward low shot and the ball bounced off his arm into his own net.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle finished the season in fourth place while Chelsea say farewell to interim coach Frank Lampard, their third manager of the season, who earned only one win in his 11 games in charge.

