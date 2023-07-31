Nigeria through to World Cup last 16 despite stalemate with Ireland

FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group B - Republic of Ireland v Nigeria
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group B - Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - Brisbane Football Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - July 31, 2023 Nigeria's Toni Payne in action with Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan REUTERS/Dan Peled

BRISBANE, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria advanced to the Women's World Cup knockout stages for just the third time in their history after a 0-0 draw with Ireland in their final Group B match on Monday, with the African side finishing second in the group behind hosts Australia.

Nigeria started the game as group toppers and only needed to avoid defeat to advance to the last 16, no matter the result in the other group game between Australia and Canada in Melbourne.

Shots on goal were in short supply but Nigeria had the best opportunity to score in the second half when Uchenna Kanu saw her header saved by goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, who made several timely interventions to give Ireland their first clean sheet.

Nigeria will have to wait until Tuesday to discover who their last-16 opponents will be with Group D yet to be decided. Debutants Ireland were already eliminated after two defeats but go home having earned their first ever point at the World Cup.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next