NWSL's new Bay FC hope to ride World Cup wave of excitement
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 (Reuters) - The founders behind the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team in California's San Francisco Bay Area believe this year's Women's World Cup will only add to their momentum as they kick off their inaugural season next year.
Bay FC, the NWSL's 14th club, will start play in 2024 and its founders feature former U.S. national team members Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner
"Hopefully we're going to see more of a presence and excitement around the Women's World Cup in our community, and that's what it's all about," Osborne said on Saturday at the team's launch event in San Francisco.
"We can't wait to host viewing shows and watching the games together within the community. Some of us are going to be calling the World Cup, so to see Bay FC involved in the World Cup and vice versa, it's only going to help build the momentum."
Chastain's role at the World Cup is among the most iconic for the U.S. She scored the deciding penalty in 1999, sealing the win against China at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena.
Chastain said that holding onto the World Cup excitement this year and bringing it to their games next year will be about making fans feel valued as part of the team.
"I think in terms of the excitement and the emotion of these people, reminding them about them bringing their true authentic selves to the stadium every day, not just on a big stage," Chastain said.
"They will feel their significance and importance to our team. Energy today will be brought to the stadium every time."
The cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20. Roughly a third of the U.S.-based league's players are expected to feature, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said this week.
Also appearing at the launch event was former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg and her husband Tom Bernthal, both of whom are strategic investors in the team and have pledged to put their energy in leadership training and development for women and girls through soccer.
(This story has been refiled to fix a typographical error in the byline)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- SoccerFan dies after falling from a stand at River Plate stadium
A fan died after falling from a stand at the Argentinian club River Plate's Mas Monumental stadium during Saturday's game against Defensa y Justicia.
- SoccerAuxerre relegated from Ligue 1, Stade Rennais book Europa League place
Auxerre’s short Ligue 1 stay ended after a 3-1 defeat to Lens confirmed their relegation on the final day of the season on Saturday, while Stade Rennais sealed a Europa League place and Paris St Germain said an unhappy farewell to Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.
- SoccerUSM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win
USM Alger lost the battle but won the war as they claimed a first ever continental title with an away goals victory over Tanzanian outfit Young Africans following the second leg of the final of the African Confederation Cup in Algiers on Saturday.