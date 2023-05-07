Osimhen penalty earns champions Napoli 1-0 win over Fiorentina

[1/2] Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 7, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring their first goal with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia REUTERS/Ciro De Luca















NAPLES, Italy, May 7 (Reuters) - Newly-crowned champions Napoli secured a 1-0 win over Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday when the league's top scorer Victor Osimhen scored from the spot at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen could have put a relaxed Napoli in front from a penalty three minutes into the second half but Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano saved his weak shot.

The Nigerian striker got a chance to redeem himself when winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won another penalty for Napoli in the 74th minute and Osimhen put the ball past Terracciano with a much stronger shot.

Fiorentina, who host FC Basel in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday, remain eighth on 46 points, 12 points behind AS Roma in seventh and Atalanta in sixth with four games left in the season.

Napoli wrapped up their first league title in 33 years on Thursday when a 1-1 draw at Udinese put them out of reach of their rivals for the Scudetto.

