Panthers take quarterback Young first overall in draft

The Panthers finished last season with seven wins and 10 losses and will hope to see the 21-year-old out of Alabama take the reins quickly after rotating through multiple starting quarterbacks in 2022.

"I'm bringing everything I have to the team. They believed in me, and I'm forever grateful for that," Young said in a televised interview.

Standing at just a hair over five-feet 10-inches (1.78 metres) and weighing a modest 204 pounds (92.53 kg), Young is smaller in stature by far than most top quarterback prospects in the modern era but was widely expected to go first overall.

He holds Alabama's single-game record for most passing yards with 559 thrown against Arkansas his sophomore year.

The Panthers traded up from the ninth to the first overall pick in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears last month.

