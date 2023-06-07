Factbox: The path to the Champions League final
June 7 (Reuters) - Manchester City will seek to win Europe's biggest club prize for the first time when they take on Inter Milan at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
Here is how the two teams reached the final.
MANCHESTER CITY
Group G - first position
Sevilla 0 Man City 4
Man City 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
Man City 5 FC Copenhagen 0
FC Copenhagen 0 Man City 0
Borussia Dortmund 0 Man City 0
Man City 3 Sevilla 1
Round of 16
RB Leipzig 1 Man City 1
Man City 7 RB Leipzig 0
Quarter-final
Man City 3 Bayern Munich 0
Bayern Munich 1 Man City 1
Semi-final
Real Madrid 1 Man City 1
Man City 4 Real Madrid 0
INTER MILAN
Group C - runners-up
Inter 0 Bayern Munich 2
Viktoria Plzen 0 Inter 2
Inter 1 Barcelona 0
Barcelona 3 Inter 3
Inter 4 Viktria Plzen 0
Bayern Munich 2 Inter 0
Round of 16
Inter 1 Porto 0
Porto 0 Inter 0
Quarter-final
Benfica 0 Inter 2
Inter 3 Benfica 3
Semi-final
Milan 0 Inter 2
Inter 1 Milan 0
