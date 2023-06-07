Factbox: The path to the Champions League final















June 7 (Reuters) - Manchester City will seek to win Europe's biggest club prize for the first time when they take on Inter Milan at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Here is how the two teams reached the final.

MANCHESTER CITY

Group G - first position

Sevilla 0 Man City 4

Man City 2 Borussia Dortmund 1

Man City 5 FC Copenhagen 0

FC Copenhagen 0 Man City 0

Borussia Dortmund 0 Man City 0

Man City 3 Sevilla 1

Round of 16

RB Leipzig 1 Man City 1

Man City 7 RB Leipzig 0

Quarter-final

Man City 3 Bayern Munich 0

Bayern Munich 1 Man City 1

Semi-final

Real Madrid 1 Man City 1

Man City 4 Real Madrid 0

INTER MILAN

Group C - runners-up

Inter 0 Bayern Munich 2

Viktoria Plzen 0 Inter 2

Inter 1 Barcelona 0

Barcelona 3 Inter 3

Inter 4 Viktria Plzen 0

Bayern Munich 2 Inter 0

Round of 16

Inter 1 Porto 0

Porto 0 Inter 0

Quarter-final

Benfica 0 Inter 2

Inter 3 Benfica 3

Semi-final

Milan 0 Inter 2

Inter 1 Milan 0

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis











