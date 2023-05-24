Pirlo leaves job as Karagumruk coach
May 24 (Reuters) - Italian Andrea Pirlo has been released from his job as coach of Turkish top-tier side Fatih Karagumruk SK, the club said on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old former Juventus coach signed a one-year contract with the Istanbul-based Super Lig team last summer when he arrived from Juve, will leave the position with three matches left in the season.
"Since we can't continue with Mr Andrea Pirlo and his staff next season, we gave them permission to leave soon hoping it will give them a chance to plan their future," the club said in a statement.
Karagumruk, who were promoted to Turkey's top flight in 2020, are ninth in the league standings.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- SoccerSoccer Serie A picks Lazard as adviser to assess approaches for media arm
Italy's top flight soccer league has picked Lazard as adviser to assess approaches from private equity firms and banks interested in buying into Serie A's media business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.