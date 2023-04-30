Premier League talking points















April 30 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:

WILSON BACK TO HIS BEST FOR NEWCASTLE

With the goals having dried up and then being left out of the England squad, Newcastle United's number nine Callum Wilson could have suffered a crisis of confidence.

Instead, he is banging in the goals again for his club and looks almost certain to be firing them towards qualification for the Champions League.

The 31-year-old came off the bench at halftime on Sunday with his side trailing bottom club Southampton 1-0 and scored a brace as Newcastle won 3-1. He also scored two against Everton in midweek and was on target last Sunday against Tottenham.

If Wilson maintains his current form, he will be pushing for an England recall, having been part of the World Cup squad.

RELENTLESS MAN CITY FACE MANIC MAY

May could be an historic month for Manchester City as they enter the climax to the season seeking to emulate Manchester United's 1999 treble.

Having reached the FA Cup final, seized control of the title race with an eight-match winning run and set up a last-four clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League, City now face eight games that will go a long way to deciding their destiny.

And while the schedule is relentless, starting on Wednesday at home to West Ham United and continuing next weekend at home to Leeds United before the first leg against Real, City's squad depth suggests they will not falter so close to glory.

They did not even play to their best on Sunday in a 2-1 win at Fulham but they have match-winners everywhere you look even with Kevin De Bruyne injured. Julian Alvarez, mainly a substitute since he arrived, scored a sublime winner while Riyad Mahrez, another 'squad player', oozes quality whenever he plays.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag's team built on their superb record at Old Trafford with Sunday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Manchester United are unbeaten at Old Trafford in 15 league games, with just three draws, a league-best streak that goes back to their loss to Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.

United play three of their final six games of the season at home, which should help them lock down a Champions League spot. They are fourth with 63 points from 32 games, but have a game in hand over both Newcastle, who are third with 65 points, and Liverpool (fifth with 56).

Ten Hag picked out Swedish defender Victor Lindelof, who headed a ball off the goal-line in the dying seconds, as "brilliant" in Sunday's win

"He was totally in control in the area," Ten Hag said.

TONEY'S STOCK CONTINUES TO RISE

Brentford striker Ivan Toney became only the seventh player in Europe's top five leagues to net 20 league goals this season as the 27-year-old joined an illustrious list that includes Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen.

It is his biggest haul in the top flight and his goals have given ninth-placed Brentford, who were promoted in 2021, dreams of potentially playing in Europe after his pinpoint free kick helped to guide them to three points against Nottingham Forest.

Toney will also have turned heads among the Premier League elite, many of whom could be in the market for a proven striker in the close season, but the England international has more than two years to run on his contract and will not come cheap.

"Big praise to him as he's had a brilliant season, 20 goals is remarkable," manager Thomas Frank said. "How many would he score at a top six club? I'm very pleased that he is a Brentford player!"

LEAKY LEEDS LOOK DESTINED FOR THE DROP

No team has conceded more Premier League goals than Leeds United this season (67) and their leaky defence might be the biggest factor if they do not manage to survive the drop after a 4-1 humbling away at Bournemouth.

Javi Gracia's side have conceded nearly a third of their goals in April alone after losing 5-1 and 6-1 at home to Crystal Palace and Liverpool, respectively, and their upcoming fixtures in May will not raise their fans' hopes.

Leeds' next two games are away at league leaders Manchester City followed by a visit from Champions League chasing Newcastle United who are third.

"Very sad and disappointed. It is happening a lot in the last games. We concede a goal and in the next few minutes we concede the second," a frustrated Gracia said.

"It is something you have to do better. If you are not more consistent, it is difficult to get the results we need."

CRYSTAL PALACE THRIVING UNDER HODGSON

When Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace in mid-March, few could have predicted they would take 13 points in the six games since, losing just once in that stretch.

The oldest manager in the Premier League at 75 has guided the squad all but out of potential relegation, sitting 11 points clear of the drop zone after Saturday's edge-of-your-seat 4-3 win over West Ham.

"Absolute madness. It is what we have been doing since Roy came in - we have been thriving under him," forward Eberechi Eze said.

Jordan Ayew praised Hodgson's experience and calm demeanour.

"He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves," Ayew said.

Could Hodgson possibly be back at the London club to stay?

Reporting by Rohith Nair, Martyn Herman, Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis











