PSG appoint Enrique as new coach to replace Galtier

[1/4] Soccer Football - Paris St Germain - Paris St Germain unveil new coach Luis Enrique - Paris-Saint-Germain Training Centre, Poissy, France - July 5, 2023 Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and new coach Luis Enrique pose with a club shirt during the press conference REUTERS/Gonzalo... Read more

July 5 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain have appointed former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique as their new manager on a two-year contract after the Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Christophe Galtier earlier on Wednesday.

Enrique led Barcelona to a treble in the 2014-15 season while he guided Spain to the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championship. He left the national team after they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in the last-16.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.