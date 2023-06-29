PSG to begin Ligue 1 title defence against Lorient

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain will begin their Ligue 1 title defence at home to Lorient on the opening weekend of the season after the fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign were released on Thursday.

The new season, which begins on Aug. 12, will have only 34 matchdays after the top-flight was trimmed from 20 teams to 18, with only two clubs promoted from the second tier while four Ligue 1 sides went down.

PSG then visit French Cup winners Toulouse before they welcome last season's Ligue 1 runners-up Lens.

Lens finished just one point behind PSG and will begin their new campaign at Brest. Olympique de Marseille, who finished third, host Stade de Reims.

PSG's schedule does not get any easier as they take on arch-rivals Marseille on matchday six on Sept. 24 in 'Le Classique'.

PSG sealed their 11th Ligue 1 title last season amid turmoil at the club after they were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16.

Seven-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi opted not to renew his contract after he was booed by the fans and left for Inter Miami at the end of his contract.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris















